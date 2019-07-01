The Little Theatre Of Manchester's THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB Opens On August 2

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) continues its 2019 season with the hilarious and touching comedy THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB, playing August 2 - 18, 2019.

Five unforgettable Southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina's Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other's lives, while relying on each other to get through the challenges (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, and aging) that life flings their way.

THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB is directed by Tracy Funke who LTM audiences know from her roles in several LTM productions, including Company, Godspell, and The Addams Family, and as choreographer for Godspell, The Marvelous Wonderettes and Dreamgirls. "The show is so funny, and this particular group of actresses have bonded so well. Our audiences are going to love this delightful, lighthearted production."

LTM Executive Director Dwayne Harris said, "mix the friendships and drama of Steel Magnolias with the sass and wit of The Golden Girls, and you have THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB."'

"If you liked our 2017 production of The Calendar Girls, you're going to love our production of THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB," said Dwayne.

THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, will run Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays August 2 to August 18 at Cheney Hall in Manchester, Connecticut. Tickets are $19 to $25 and are available for purchase at www.cheneyhall.org or by calling the LTM box office at (860) 647-9824

On July 24, 2019, at noon, LTM will host a Lunchtime Lecture for the show, moderated by local author and theatre historian David Garnes.

THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB is sponsored by the Manchester UNICO Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You