The Contemporary Theater Company Announces Spring Class and Summer Camps

The Contemporary Theater Company is always looking toward the future, and right now that means summer! With a virtual youth class starting this week and summer camp registration open now, they are bringing theater back into the lives of students.

First, Matt Fraza, a local musician and actor who has been teaching theater for many years and directed several shows at the Contemporary Theater Company and with GEAR Productions, is offering a virtual theater class for kids ages 6 - 17 on Mondays and Wednesdays after school. In Young Actor's Studio, they will take advantage of the cool opportunities that the virtual format provides and produce an exciting final show.

In the summer, camps will be in-person and full of fun. In 2020, most of the company's camps filled up quickly.

"Last year after a spring of distanced learning, we had a wonderful time bringing students together in a safe environment to connect and let out their creative energy," says General Manager Maggie Cady. "This year that's going to be equally important for students."

The Contemporary Theater Company is offering 11 camps for ages 7 - 17. The camps offered include Creative Drama and Drama Club in which students develop, rehearse, and perform a play in a single week, and Filmmaking Camp in which students collaborate to produce a short film in a week. Other camps include Art & Theater, Acting Camp, Shakespeare Camp, Theater Devising Camp, and Improv Camp.

For the first time this year, they will be offering a two-week Young Writers Camp. Students will spend the first week writing a new play that they develop. In the second week, they bring it to the stage, rehearsing and producing the show, now as the stars.

More information and registration for the Young Actor's Studio class and for summer camps is available online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com