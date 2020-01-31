The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Will Present RACCOON TALES Performed by Brad Shur

As part of its 2020 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present Paul Vincent Davis's Raccoon Tales, performed by Brad Shur of Paper Heart Puppets on Feb. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. This performance will take place in conjunction with the grand opening of two new exhibits, Paul Vincent Davis and the Art of Puppet Theater and Shakespeare and Puppetry, on Feb. 29, 2020 at noon.



The animals in the forest are always getting into trouble playing tricks on each other. Will they learn their lessons? This hand-puppet show includes three humorous tales inspired by the Native American stories of the Seneca Tribe: How the Fox and the Raccoon Trick Each Other; Why the Blue Jay is Blue and the Gray Wolf Isn't; and Why the Bear has a Stumpy Tail. This show is 45 minutes long and is recommended for ages 4+.



Brad Shur is the founder and lead performer for Paper Heart Puppets, based in Poughkeepsie, NY. From 2009-2017, he served as the Resident Artist at Puppet Showplace Theater where he created many of his own shows and studied with Master Puppeteer Paul Vincent Davis. Brad is proud to have the opportunity to help keep his mentor's work alive by performing Paul's show, Raccoon Tales, on Feb. 29.



On Feb. 29 at noon the Ballard Institute will open two new exhibits, including an exhibit of Paul Vincent Davis's work titled Paul Vincent Davis and the Art of Puppet Theater. There will be free refreshments at noon and a tour at 12:30 p.m.



Upcoming Spring Puppet Performance Shows include:



March 14: She Thinks She's Queen Elizabeth But She's Dirty Gerts To Me by PuppetKabob

Have you ever heard the phrase: "She thinks she's Queen Elizabeth, but she's Dirty Gerts to me!"? No? Well now that you have, come and explore the story behind the saying in PuppetKabob's latest pop-up creation Dirty Gerts-a show about growing pains. Made entirely out of repurposed paper products! This show is 50 minutes long and is recommended for ages 5+.



April 18: Mr. Cuddles is Missing created by Faye Dupras, with music by Max Weigert

Have you seen Mr. Cuddles? Join the friends at Cozy Corner as they search hither and thither for Rory's missing lovie and best friend, Mr. Cuddles. In this family friendly show audiences are invited into an interactive magical world full of eclectic neighborhood friends, delightful puppet pals, and live movement-based music. This show is 45 minutes long and is recommended for ages 3+.



May 2: Kitty's Corner and Other Stories by Dirk Joseph and String Theory Theater

Kitty's Corner and Other Stories is a puppet show featuring several short vignettes which are sure to delight the entire family. Audiences will be treated to a variety of puppetry formats including marionettes, hand and rod puppets, shadow puppetry, and crankies performed by Dirk and Azaria of Baltimore's String Theory Theater. This show is 40 minutes long and is recommended for ages 3+.



Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).



Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com/raccoon-tales/. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. Parking is free for the first two hours and $1 per hour thereafter, with a daily maximum charge of $8. For more information about these performances or if you require an accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.





