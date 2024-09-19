The Ballard Institute And Museum Of Puppetry Presents PUPPETS AND THE IMMATERIAL WORLD Puppet Forum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of its 2024 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry is pleased to host Puppets and the Immaterial World, a discussion with Tim Cusack and Claudia Orenstein, moderated by Ballard Institute director John Bell on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. This forum will also be streamed via Ballard Institute Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute).

The Puppets and the Immaterial World Forum will focus on Orenstein and Cusack's explorations of contemporary puppetry and spirituality in the recently published second volume of Puppet and Spirit: Ritual, Religion, and Performing Objects. Volume Two is subtitled “Contemporary Branchings: Secular Benedictions, Activated Energies, Uncanny Faiths,” and the essays in it continue the series' consideration of a difficult, perhaps uncomfortable, and certainly overlooked aspect of modern puppetry: its spiritual functions. For more information, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2024/09/19/puppets-and-immaterial.

Dr. Claudia Orenstein is a Professor of Theater and Performance at Hunter College and the CUNY Graduate Center and has spent almost two decades writing on contemporary and traditional puppetry in the US and Asia. One of her recent books is Reading the Puppet Stage: Reflections on Dramaturgy and Performing Objects, and she co-edited, with Tim Cusack, the two volumes of Puppet and Spirit: Ritual Religion and Performing Objects. She is also the editor of the online peer review journal Puppetry International Research and is the recipient of a 2021-22 Fulbright Research Fellowship.

Tim Cusack was the assistant editor for both the Routledge Companion to Puppetry and Material Performance and Women and Puppetry, and with Claudia Orenstein, has co-edited both volumes of Puppet and Spirit. He is particularly interested in the intersections of queer culture, theatre, and spiritual beliefs. He is an adjunct lecturer in the Theatre Department at Hunter College where he teaches acting.

Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. For more information or if you require accommodation to attend a forum, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

