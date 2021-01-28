The Bacon Brothers Highlight Hartford Stage Gala

Hartford Stage announces today that an exclusive concert by The Bacon Brothers - Michael and Kevin Bacon - will headline this year's fundraising Gala. Premiering on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8 pm, the annual Hartford Stage gala will be virtual due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets are $300 and include an exclusive pre-show virtual cocktail party and a Celebrate Hartford Gift Bag. For concert-only viewing, $35 tickets are available. The event will stream online for one week alongside an online auction.

Kevin Bacon appeared at Hartford Stage in the 2015 sold-out run of Rear Window, adapted for the stage by Keith Reddin and based on the story Rear Window by Cornell Woolrich. The return of Kevin Bacon and the introduction of his brother Michael to Hartford Stage audiences highlights the vast artistry of the Bacon family and their commitment to the support of arts institutions.

The Bacon Brothers have released ten albums over the course of a 23-year-history, developing an emphatic fan base and a rich collection of joyful and resilient music. Kevin is an award-winning actor and Michael an Emmy-winning composer.

In addition to the exclusive concert, Hartford Stage's Gala will celebrate the pillars of their mission-Arts, Education and Community. The Inspiration Award will be presented to the Hartford Public Library, recognizing the support and influence the HPL has provided in their exceptional community partnership with Hartford Stage.

Sponsors for the 2021 virtual gala will benefit from global recognition opportunities and contribute to the cultural and economic recovery of downtown Hartford. Committed sponsors already include Stanley Black & Decker, Travelers, Raytheon Technologies, Cigna, Hartford Steam Boiler, CapSpecialty, Liberty Bank and BBE. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.hartfordstage.org/gala.

All proceeds from the gala will benefit Hartford Stage's Raise the Curtain campaign to sustain the theatre during the pandemic and provide the financial support to reopen once the public health situation improves.

This year's gala committee is led by co-chairs: Alana & Matt Curren and Kim & Tom Richards. The committee includes Patti Broad, Marla Byrnes, Emily Harrington, Jackie Iacovazzi, Esther Pryor, Rosalie Roth and Patty Willis.

Tickets are on sale now at www.hartfordstage.org/gala.