Tallulah Bankhead Wreaks Havoc In Comedy LOOPED At Drama Works Theatre

Drama Works Theatre Company, a resident theatre company in Old Saybrook, will continue its 2023 season with the razor-sharp comedy Looped, described by the Washington Times as "Pure theatrical magic! Scathingly funny! Deliciously inappropriate."

Written by Connecticut-born playwright Matthew Lombardo and directed by Joel Stedman, Looped stars Deborah Mott, Geoff Blanchette, and Tim Rowe. The show runs for five performances only: June 23, 24, 30 and July 1 at 7:30 pm and one matinee performance at 3pm on June 25.

Based on true events, Looped takes us to a Hollywood recording studio in 1965, where Tallulah Bankhead, still one of the most famous and enduring icons of 20th Century stage and screen, is struggling to record a single line of dialogue from her final film. Intoxicated, bored and pursued by her own demons, Tallulah, now at the end of her career, is far more interested in wreaking havoc and pushing the buttons of the film's editor, Danny Miller. The session spirals into a chaotic, hilarious, and at times heart-breaking battle of wills, which ultimately finds them each having to confront choices they have made in their past.

Director Joel Stedman has been involved in entertainment for over thirty years as a director, writer, actor, and producer.. His directing credits include NBC's daytime series "Another World," dramatic programs for PBS, and the independent short film, "Going Home."

Playing the role of Tallulah Bankhead is Deborah Mott, who began her career in New York and Los Angeles before settling in East Haddam. Mott previously starred as Becca in Drama Works' Rabbit Hole.

Playing opposite Mott, as film editor Danny Miller, is Geoff Blanchette. Blanchette hails from Rhode Island, where he frequently appears at the Granite Theater. Rounding out the cast is Old Saybrook's Tim Rowe who plays the role of Steve, the sound engineer.

At Drama Works Theatre, audiences find themselves transported to an intimate performance space where they can experience the interesting and impactful work that artistic director, Ed Wilhelms, is committed to bringing to Connecticut. Looped promises to be no exception.

Drama Works Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, resident performing arts company dedicated to the production of thought provoking, inspiring and relevant theatre. The theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook, CT. Tickets for Looped are available online through Click Here.