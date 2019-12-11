THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes To Palace Theater January 25

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will stop at Waterbury's Palace Theater on January 25, as part of a fifty-state coast to coast tour. Tickets are on sale and may be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on-line at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Visit www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com for more information and tickets.

Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson' (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Right Angle Entertainment specializes in producing world class shows for influencers and major brands, theatrical tours and concert events live to the stage. RAE's proud roster includes: Markiplier's You're Welcome Tour, David Dobrik's VIEWS tour, Disney Dance Upon a Dream, America's Got Talent Live, Cat & Nat #MomTruths, The Price is Right LIVE, The Office! A Musical Parody now playing Off-Broadway, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, among many others. www.rightangleentertainment.com

Quatro Entertainment produces live entertainment and promotes national Broadway touring shows. With offices in Calgary and Victoria they present hundreds of events across North America each year. Recent Broadway touring shows include: Dirty Dancing, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages and The Illusionists. For more information visit: http://quatroentertainment.com/





