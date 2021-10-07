THE MAGIC OF STAGED READINGS at Westport Country Playhouse

The Magic of Staged Readings

Tired of Zoom readings? Ready to get back to live theater? Planning to get your project off the starting block in the development process?

Come to The CT Chapter's first event of the 2021-22 season. We'll network face-to-face (masked of course)* at the Westport Country Playhouse and enjoy the wisdom of three terrific guest panelists: Carole Schweid, artistic director, and Diana Muller, executive director, of Fairfield County's Play with Your Food, along with Cheryl Wiesenfeld, Tony award-winning producer, as they discuss the art of producing staged readings in the time of Covid.

FREE. RSVP is required. Click here to register.

Monday, Oct. 18

6-7 pm networking plus wine and appetizers

7-8 pm panel

Westport Country Playhouse

*Playhouse Covid protocols require that all attendees be vaccinated and wear masks (when not eating or drinking). Please refer to the Playhouse's health and safety guidelines for more information.

The Panelists:

Carole Schweid

Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Play With Your Food

Carole Schweid is former Broadway performer, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the popular lunchtime Connecticut play-reading series Play With Your Food, author of "Staged Reading Magic," (published 2017 by Smith and Kraus), a longtime Westporter and a fireworks fan. She has directed over 100 staged readings of short plays as artistic director of Play With Your Food. On stage performance highlights include Pippin (for Bob Fosse); Minnie's Boys; A Chorus Line (original Broadway cast); Caroline, or Change; Cabaret; Over the River and Through the Woods; Crossing Delancey; Ruthless!; and Agnes - a one woman play on the life and work of choreographer Agnes De Mille performed at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery at theaters and colleges around the country. She studied theatre at Boston University, has her BFA from Juilliard in dance, and had the pleasure of directing two Booked for the Evenings (Jon Meacham and Nile Rogers) at the Westport Public Library. Learn more about Carole's book at www.stagedreadingmagic.com. Some will be available for purchase at our October event.

DIANA MULLER

Executive Producer, Play With Your Food

Diana Muller joined JIB Productions in 2014 as the Director of Marketing and Development and was named Producer one year later. She began her career in the advertising industry and has spent nearly 30 years in the not-for-profit arena as a marketing and fundraising professional, working for cultural organizations such as the Asian Cultural Council, The Brooklyn Museum and The Westport Arts Center. Always an active volunteer, Diana has worked on pro bono accounts while in advertising, served as President of Temple Israel in Westport, volunteered in the Weston school system and has held numerous positions for Brown University since receiving her undergraduate degree in 1982. Diana also holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business.She considers JIB Productions to be the most perfect "job" she's ever had as it combines her business acumen and experience with her love and passion for theater. Diana is married to David and has three adult children.

Cheryl Wiesenfeld

Independent Producer, Broadway and Off-Broadway