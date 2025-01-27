THE BEAT GOES ON Comes to the Warner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Warner Theatre is going to turn back time with The Beat Goes On, an internationally acclaimed tribute to Cher, featuring Lisa McClowry. Celebrate one of music’s most iconic performers on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:30 PM in the Oneglia Auditorium for an unforgettable evening.

Lisa McClowry embodies the essence of Cher with a stunning blend of live vocals, captivating stage presence, and authentic character portrayal. From Cher’s unmistakable voice to her signature style and mannerisms, McClowry’s performance is a heartfelt homage to the Goddess of Pop.

Accompanied by a live band, dynamic visuals, and engaging audience interaction, this Broadway-style production takes audiences on a journey through Cher’s decades-spanning career. Relive timeless hits like I Got You Babe, If I Could Turn Back Time, Believe, and many more in a spectacular showcase of music and memories. Praised for its attention to detail and emotional resonance, The Beat Goes On has captivated audiences across the country with its celebration of Cher’s enduring legacy.

