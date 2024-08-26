Student Blog: Advice For Incoming College Students

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s finally that time of year again: college move-in season! As a sophomore, I remember my freshman year all too well. While I came in feeling prepared, there was a lot I didn’t know. There’s a lot of advice out there aimed at helping students, some of which I wish I had known last year. With this in mind, I decided to compile a list of advice I would give to incoming college students.

My first piece of advice is to socialize as much as you can during the first week. Try to avoid staying in your dorm for hours on end: instead, go to those social events that your school is hosting. You never know, you could make new friends! Getting out of your comfort zone can be really difficult, but it’s worth it in the long run. By putting yourself out there more often, you’ll be gaining more confidence. Even if it doesn’t work out with the people you're talking to, it’s still great practice for the future when it’s time to make connections.

My second piece of advice is to not be afraid of utilizing your resources. Struggling with course content? Attend your professor’s office hours. Want to update your resume but don’t know how? Stop by the career center. There’s nothing to be ashamed of: those resources are provided for a reason. Don’t be afraid to stop by and ask questions! I was nervous at first, but during my time here I’ve learned that everyone’s really nice and wants to help you succeed, so there’s no need to worry.

My final piece of advice is to get out of your comfort zone. College is filled with lots of once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and having regrets is not fun. Be willing to take chances (within reason, of course): go to that event, join that club, or try out for that recreational sports team. Do what really interests you without being held back. It’s easy to get bogged down by nerves, but ultimately it’s worth giving everything a try at least once and going into activities with an open mind.

Ultimately, enjoy your time in college to the fullest. These four years will fly by in an instant, so it’s important to make the most of your time here. It will be difficult at times, but it’s important to ultimately remember why you’re here: to learn and grow as a person, all while having a little fun too. With that being said, best of luck!

