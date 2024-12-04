Student Blog: Increasing My Involvement On Campus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s one thing to be a member of different on-campus organizations, but it’s another thing to actually be involved. As I’ve stated before, my freshman year was a lot of trial and error. To this day, I’m still on email lists for clubs I don’t attend. However, with the addition of new organizations and the increase in my involvement in my current ones, I finally feel that I’m truly getting involved on campus.

First, I joined a new organization that I’m very passionate about: HuskyTHON. HuskyTHON is a fundraiser where UConn students raise money for Connecticut Children’s, a medical center dedicated to providing care for children. There are a lot of events throughout the year that serve as morale boosters and get the community engaged leading up to Night-Of, the 18-hour dance marathon. This is an organization I’m so glad I’m involved in: though my role as a dancer is small, I make a big impact in the long run by fundraising and dancing for the kids.

Second, I am getting more involved with a writing organization I’m in, Her Campus. It’s an online magazine for college women with chapters at different colleges nationwide. I have the opportunity to write articles about whatever I’d like, and I typically write about musicals and music. I feel I’ve gotten more involved this semester by writing more frequently, as I wrote more articles than last semester. However, I’m hoping to become even more involved in the future by becoming a member of the executive board. I feel that it would provide me with great leadership experience for an organization I’m very passionate about.

Overall, I’m very excited about my future in these organizations. I can’t wait to make an impact with HuskyTHON and write more articles for Her Campus. When you’re joining clubs in college, it’s important to remember quality over quantity. It’s more important to have a few clubs you’re really passionate about than be involved in so many that you can’t put your full effort in.

