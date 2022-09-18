Stephanie Pope Lofgren to Teach Fosse Dance Master Classes at Playhouse Theatre Academy This Month

Playhouse Theatre Academy will welcome back Stephanie Pope Lofgren for two exciting Fosse master classes. Stephanie is currently directing Playhouse on Park's production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL, which tells the story of Billie Holiday's final performance. THE BROADWAY DANCE: FOSSE MASTER CLASS will be offered on Monday, September 26th at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, CT (224 Farmington Avenue). There will be two classes; one for young performers, and one for adults. You may sign up to dance or to observe.

The young performers class (ages 10-16) will take place from 4pm to 6pm on September 26th. The adult class (ages 17 and up) will follow from 6:30 to 8:30pm. Both classes will begin with a 15-minute brief history of Bob Fosse, 30 minutes of warm up and/or Fosse technique, and 60 minutes of choreography. Young performers will learn original choreography to "Me and my Shadow" from Fosse's BIG DEAL, and the adult class will learn original choreography to "I'm a Brass Band" from Fosse's SWEET CHARITY. Both classes will culminate with a 15-minute Q&A with Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope Lofgren. $30 for dancers, $10 for observers. To register, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Stephanie Pope Lofgren is a Harlem, New York native. She is a director, writer, choreographer and a musical theater veteran with a career that includes appearing in over 10 Broadway shows. Broadway and touring credits include the revival of PIPPIN, for which she received an Astaire Award nomination, an ACCA Award and the beloved Legacy Robe, CHICAGO (Velma Kelly), THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE (Muzzy Van Hossmere), FOSSE (Leading Player), SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Original London Company (Brenda), A FUNNY THING...FORUM (Gymnasia), KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN (Stand-by for Ms. Chita Rivera), JELLY'S LAST JAM (The Hunnies) and THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES...just to name a few. She recently received a Connecticut Critics Circle Award nomination for her production of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at Act of CT as well as for her portrayal of Camila Rosario in Lin Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS at Playhouse On Park. Next up: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Playhouse on Park.

Stephanie has the distinct honor of having been hand-picked to work with the legendary director/choreographer, Bob Fosse, along with his wife and muse, Gwen Verdon on her first two Broadway shows, the revival of SWEET CHARITY starring Debbie Allen and Bebe Neuwirth and Bob Fosse's BIG DEAL. She holds the distinct and treasured title of "Fosse Dancer" and is one of a handful of performers sanctioned to teach Fosse Master Classes on behalf of The Fosse Estate and The Verdon Fosse Legacy LLC. In addition to her work with Mr. Fosse and Ms. Verdon, Stephanie has shared the stage with such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Ben Vereen, Donna McKechnie, MariLu Henner, Gregory Hines, Brian "Stokes" Mitchell and Nathan Lane. She has worked with directors and choreographers such as Tommy Tune, Lester Wilson, Christopher Chadman, Chet Walker, Anne Reinking, Rob Marshall, Kathleen Marshall, Peter Gennaro, Michael Kidd, Michael Peters , Dianne McIntyre, Jerry Zaks, Sean Harris, George C. Wolfe, Hal Prince, Alex Sanchez, Hope Clarke, George Faison, Darlene Zoller, Diane Paulus, Jason Sparks and Regina Taylor.

She most recently completed creating choreography for the pre-Broadway workshop of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, written by Matthew Lombardo and starring Jeremy Jordan and Harriet Harris and her original musical which she is co-creating with Drama desk Award winner, Chesney Snow titled GRIN AND BARE IT, has been chosen to be developed this fall at Montclair State University's prestigious New Works Initiative. When Stephanie is able to remove her many theatrical hats, she enjoys spending quality time with her husband, Aarne Lofgren and their daughter, Mari.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students learn from expert faculty who share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy provides access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through their affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction, with locations in Simsbury and Hartford, CT.

To register for Master Classes, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org. You may learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy by visiting the website; you may also call 860-523-5900 x16 or email Education@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org