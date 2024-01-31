Standup Comedy Icon Lisa Lampanelli to Teach FINDING YOUR FUNNY VOICE Workshop at Playhouse on Park

Playhouse Theatre Academy will welcome standup comedy icon Lisa Lampanelli to teach a one-day Comedy Workshop. FINDING YOUR FUNNY VOICE will be offered at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 from 11am to 5pm. The class is for ages 18 and up, and is strictly limited to 25 participants. For pricing info and to register, visit Click Here.

Learn from Lisa’s three decades of standup experience in FINDING YOUR FUNNY VOICE. In the one-day class, Lisa will give students the basic building blocks of a standup comedy/storytelling performance, and help them find what they’re meant to talk about onstage. She’ll also give participants an inside look at the ins and outs of show business and the comedy life, and give invaluable advice for offstage and onstage behavior. As a result of the class, participants will have the tools they need to develop a five-minute set that they can perform at a standup comedy or storytelling night. Can Lisa teach you how to be funny? You’ll only know if you try.

All participants in this Comedy Workshop will be given a free ticket to the Playhouse on Park Comedy Night in the evening. Make this day a DAY OF COMEDY!

With a career that spanned more than 30 years, Lisa Lampanelli was a constant on the comedy scene. With numerous tours, Grammy nominations, and national TV guest appearances and specials under her belt, she was everywhere comedy was. After having hit every possible career high – including sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall -- she announced her retirement from standup on the Howard Stern radio program in late 2018 and is now dedicating her life to coaching comedians, performing in storytelling shows and being a general overall bad-ass.

Having become known to U.S. audiences from appearances on the Comedy Central Roasts, the Howard Stern Show, and the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” Lisa became a household name when she raised $130,000 for the Gay Men’s Health Crisis during season 5 of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice.” After undergoing weight-loss surgery in 2013, Lampanelli was inspired to write the play, “Stuffed,” which enjoyed two off-Broadway runs in 2016 and 2017. The play was intended to motivate her fans to embrace self-love and self-acceptance. In turn, those same fans inspired Lisa to shed her old title of insult comic and dedicate herself to helping others through storytelling events and standup coaching.

About Playhouse Theatre Academy: Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford, CT, Simsbury, CT, and beyond. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through their affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information, visit Click Here or call 860-523-5900 x16. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.