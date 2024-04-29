Sean Harris Will Teach Acting Intensive for Teens at Playhouse Theatre Academy This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sean Harris, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Playhouse on Park and renowned audition coach, will be holding a week-long acting intensive for high school students through Playhouse Theatre Academy this summer. The program will run from Monday, June 24th through Friday, June 28th at Playhouse Theatre Academy’s teaching facility at Simsmore Square in Simsbury, CT. To learn more, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

This course is designed exclusively for high school students who are passionate about honing their craft. This immersive experience is tailored for dedicated artists aspiring to elevate their acting technique and pave the way for a future in theatre. Participants will engage in dynamic units that cover a spectrum of essential skills. From fostering ensemble connections through physical theatre, to mastering both contemporary and classical monologues and scenes, this intensive provides a comprehensive exploration of the art of acting. The curriculum extends to the realms of Film and TV, offering insights and practical skills crucial for the screen. Additionally, participants will receive specialized audition preparation for both musicals and plays, equipping them with the tools needed to shine in the competitive world of performance. Visit www.seanharrisnyc.com for more information about Sean Harris.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through their affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

To learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including pricing and registration info, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.

