Sarah Silverman Brings GROW SOME LIPS Tour to Mohegan Sun Arena in May

Two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer, Sarah Silverman, will take the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena at 8:00pm on Friday, May 5th.



Tickets are $99.50, $49.50, and $39.50 and go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, February 18th, subject to availability.



Sarah Silverman currently hosts her critically acclaimed podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast. She can be seen as the host of TBS' Stupid Pet Tricks, an expansion of the famous David Letterman late night segment. She recently wrapped production on Netflix's Maestro, a biopic on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein. She will star opposite Bradley Cooper as Bernstein's sister, Shirley.



Silverman previously hosted the Emmy and Writers Guild nominated Hulu series I Love You, America. Other upcoming projects include the indie psychological thriller Viral, which she stars in alongside Blair Underwood. One of the most accomplished standups of her generation, her most recent standup special, A Speck of Dust, garnered two Emmy nominations and a Grammy nomination. Her other television and film work includes Masters of Sex, Bob's Burgers, Battle of the Sexes, I Smile Back, and the Wreck-It Ralph movies. This past spring, Silverman's off-Broadway musical adaption of her 2010 New York Times Bestselling memoir, The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee, had a sold-out run with the Atlantic Theatre Company.