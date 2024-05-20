Staples Players to Present TRAP This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Staples Players next production is sure to ensnare your attention. Trap, by playwright Stephen Gregg, is a multi-faceted play, bringing audiences the intellectual stimulation of a documentary, the suspense of a murder mystery, and the adrenaline rush of a horror film. The show is inspired by a real-life, baffling event; the entire audience of a high school play fell unconscious-every person but one. Why? Get tickets at staplesplayers.com to find out. Don't delay as seats are limited in the Black Box Theatre for the four performances: May 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 PM and May 25 at 3:00 PM.

Featuring a 22-person cast and directed by David Roth and Kerry Long, Trap explores this strange incident through interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders, and the investigators pursuing the case. The result is an exciting, unique theatrical experience. "Trap is many things and really the less you know going in, the more fun it is." says Roth. "We chose to do this show because we found the story of what happened last year in Cutler, Maine, terrifying and fascinating."

With such a complex show structure, the play requires immense focus and dedication from its actors. Josy Pitaro (SHS '24) plays the role of Angela Lure, who suffers traumatically from being the lone survivor of the attack. Pitaro says, "Working with limited music, props, and set pieces has forced us to really hone in on our characters and their motivations, which is so rewarding but requires intense concentration, especially during such a short show process."

Henry Carson (SHS '24), who plays the newly promoted Detective Gabriel Heche, describes the unique opportunity of performing in the round: "It allows for a closer connection to the audience, and for them to be enveloped into the story, but it also poses a challenge as an actor. We have to work on ensuring that all angles of the audience are shown the story, something that can at first be odd to wrap our heads around, but in the end makes the scenes flow more naturally."

Assistant Director Ariana Brodows (SHS '25) eloquently describes the challenges of producing a play in this documentary structure: "When you watch a film documentary with interviews, they all have a very distinct style: the subject sitting alone in the camera frame. Portraying this on a stage, especially in the round, is hard to pull off without the actors just sitting in one place for the whole performance. This show manages to have a really interesting and engaging way of doing that."

Trap, the final show of the Players' season, is set to deliver an unforgettable experience that pushes the boundaries of traditional theater. Secure your spot in the audience by purchasing your tickets early-this is one trap you'll want to fall into!

TRAP

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Evenings: May 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 PM

Matinee: Saturday, May 25, at 3:00 PM

Run time: 75 - 85 minutes

Suitable for ages 10 and up

Staples High School Black Box Theatre

70 North Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

(Enter on the left side of the building, before the Field House entrance)

