Connecticut Historic Garden Day 2024 To Take Place in June

Connecticut is home to a bounty of beautiful and unique gardens, many of them an integral part of historic landmarks dotted throughout the state. Connecticut's Historic Gardens (CHG), a group of sixteen distinctive historic sites and gardens, hosts its annual CT's Historic Gardens Day on Sunday, June 23, inviting visitors from Connecticut and beyond to experience the serenity and beauty of places that have charmed and inspired patrons for a century or more. Offering a variety of events and activities, CHG member gardens encourage visitors to explore a wide range of garden styles and periods, all within Connecticut's borders.

Whether interested in 17th-century herb gardens, 19th- and early 20th-century estate gardens, simple or elaborate, functional or purely decorative gardens, visitors will learn something new and enjoy a lovely afternoon in a variety of historic settings. Each site has something special to offer the entire family, from live music to craft projects. Hours are noon to 4 pm unless otherwise noted. For details on each site's activities, visit https://cthistoricgardens.org/chg-day.

Make a day of it! Visit gardens in your area, or plan a day trip to see a few farther afield. At your first location, pick up a brochure as part of the Passport Program; when you visit at least three gardens, collecting a stamp or initials in the “Passport” box at each, you'll receive a special prize at your third garden visit.

CHG's mission is to cultivate a passion for the diversity of historic gardens at distinctive historic homes in Connecticut. By partnering through shared marketing initiatives, CHG brings greater recognition and visitation to member sites, offering visitors experiences rich in beauty and history, and fostering learning. Formed 20 years ago with a small group of 9 sites, the group today consists of 16 sites throughout the state: Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden, Bethlehem; Butler-McCook House & Garden, Hartford; Florence Griswold Museum, Old Lyme; Glebe House Museum & The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Woodbury; Harkness Memorial State Park, Waterford; Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, Hartford; Hill-Stead Museum, Farmington; The Mark Twain House & Museum, Hartford, Osborne Homestead Museum & Kellogg Environmental Center, Derby; Phelps-Hatheway House & Garden, Suffield; Promisek at Three Rivers Farm, Bridgewater; Roseland Cottage, Woodstock; Stanley-Whitman House, Farmington, Thankful Arnold House Museum, Haddam; Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum, Wethersfield; and Weir Farm National Historical Park, Wilton.

