Howie Mandel to Return to Mohegan Sun Arena

Former Deal or No Deal host and America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel is ready to let loose during his return to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, October 19th during an 8:00pm show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 24th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, Mandel's fans can purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, May 25th.

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He can currently be seen on NBC's flagship series America's Got Talent where he has served as a judge for eleven seasons. He recently finished production on his new documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me. Other recent projects include judging NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions, CNBC's Deal or No Deal where he served as executive producer and host and Nat Geo Wild's Animals Doing Things where he co-hosted with his son Alex. He also executive produced the Quibi series Kirby Jenner. In 2019, he released his first solo special in 20 years Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club.

In 2020, Howie teamed up with ePlay Digital Inc. and launched the charity, Breakout the Masks, and mobile game campaign to give back to those involved in the fight against COVID-19. Via Howies' Games the first challenge is Outbreak where players' points translate to donations of N95 face masks, portable ventilators, gloves and other Personal Protective Equipment to doctors, nurses and more front-line workers. The second game SwishAR has users looking for America's Got Talent's, Howie Mandel, to join in a backyard basketball game to shoot hoops. Both games are available on the Apple App store and Google Play.

His additional projects, as a Host, actor, and/or executive producer include Take It All and Howie Do It for NBC, Deal With It for TBS, and Mobbed for FOX. Previously, Mandel received an Emmy Award nomination for “Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program” for Deal or No Deal and a Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Game Show Host” for the syndicated version of the show. Mandel's versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. From his work on the Emmy Award-winning St. Elsewhere, to the international animated children's series Bobby's World, Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene. In 2009, Mandel added author to his resume when he released his frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir, Here's the Deal: Don't Touch Me. The memoir revealed his ongoing struggle with OCD and ADHD, and how it has shaped his life and career. It made The New York Times bestseller list on its first week and remained on the list for several consecutive weeks. Mandel has done countless comedy specials both on cable and network television. He has also hosted his own syndicated talk show, The Howie Mandel Show and continues to be a mainstay on the talk show circuit. He also continues to perform as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Mohegan Sun Arena, one of the busiest sports and entertainment venues in the world today, was awarded the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice award for “Best Casino with Live Entertainment in America”. Mohegan Sun Arena was also named “Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year” at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards. In 2021, the 10,000-seat Arena also received its first “#1 Indoor Arena” ranking for its size in the world from Pollstar and VenuesNow. Mohegan Sun Arena is consistently recognized among the top five venues in the United States, and also in 2021 was named “Innovator of the Year” by Celebrity Access for its ViacomCBS residency during the pandemic. In recent years, the “Most Beloved Venue in America” has also been named the “World's Best Casino Venue,” by Best of Hartford Magazine, and is a seven-time national award winner for “Arena of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music Awards and G2E Las Vegas. For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.

