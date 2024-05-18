PRIMARY TRUST, KING JAMES, and More Set for TheaterWorks Hartford's 24-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, has announced details for its upcoming 2024–2025 season.

The theater's 39th season opens with FEVER DREAMS (of Animals on the Verge of Extinction), by Jeffrey Lieber, co-creator of the hit television series LOST. A steamy, decades-long affair. A remote cabin. An unexpected visitor. This is only the beginning of this explosive new comic thriller full of surprising twists, dark secrets, and broken cabinets. The New England premiere that "strikes us like a streak of lightning" (Broadway World) will run October - November, 2024 (dates to be announced).

KING JAMES from Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph will run January - February, 2025 (dates to be announced). It's 2004. LeBron James is just the hero Cleveland needed. Two strangers eat, sleep, and dream in the language of basketball while forging a deep bond over their worship of the “King” - one of the greatest NBA players of all time. This wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play explores the power of friendship and brotherhood in modern fandom.

PRIMARY TRUST is a touching and inventive story about new beginnings, old friends, and seeing the world for the first time. Meet Kenneth, a 38-year old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth finally beings to face a world he's long avoided - with transformative and even comical results. The 2024 Pulitzer Prize winner by Eboni Booth is a touching and inventive tale of lost dreams, new beginnings, and old friends that “restores your faith in theater's storytelling powers,” (NY Observer). PRIMARY TRUST will run April - May, 2025 (dates to be announced).

The season will close with YOUR NAME MEANS DREAM and will run May - June, 2025 (dates to be announced). We're in the not-too-distant future. Aislin is old, and isolated, in her messy New York City walk-up. She pines for a simpler, analog past, when her son sends a sensational new caretaker who is not quite human...but she's getting there. The newest work from Academy Award-nominee José Rivera (The Motorcycle Diaries, A Hundred Years of Solitude on Netflix) is an intimate look at humanity in the digital age.

Artistic Director of TheaterWorks, Rob Ruggiero, commented, “Going into our 39th season, we knew that we wanted to present plays that would not only resonate with audiences, but that would inspire us to dream big. These heartwarming, transformative, and captivating works do just that. We're in the process of bringing together an impressive creative team of renowned storytellers and innovative artists to help bring our visions to life. Come dream with us.”

Additionally, TheaterWorks Hartford's twisted holiday tradition, CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS, returns in December for its 12th year. This irreverent holiday production features your favorite kids from Christmas stories — all grown up, shaken, stirred, and served with a twist.

Performances take place at TheaterWorks Hartford's historic home located at 233 Pearl Street in downtown Hartford. Subscriptions start at $190 for 4 plays and can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838. All subscriptions come with 1 Buddy Pass + 1 Free Drink good for 1 show per season.

Priority Booking for subscribers runs July 9-17 2024. Single tickets go on sale July 20, 2024. Please visit twhartford.org for more information.

About TheaterWorks Hartford

Celebrating its 39th season, TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) produces high quality, contemporary theater and is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community. Founded in 1985, TWH has produced nearly 200 plays and presents approximately 150 performances per season. TWH also owns and manages the historic property at 233 Pearl Street, known as City Arts on Pearl. For updates on TheaterWorks Hartford, visit twhartford.org. Follow on Instagram, Facebook, or Youtube.

