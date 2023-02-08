Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Los Lobos

The performance is on Sunday, February 19, at 7 p.m.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Musical performance from band Los Lobos will be at SHU Community Theatre this month. The performance is on Sunday, February 19, at 7 p.m.

Over the last five decades, the East Los Angeles band has made an indelible mark on music history by exploring an enormous diversity of genres-rock 'n' roll and R&B, surf music and soul, mariachi and música norteña, punk rock and country-and building a boldly unpredictable sound all their own.

