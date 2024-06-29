Live & In Color to Celebrate Ten Years at Sunset Hill Vineyard in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Live and In Color will celebrate their 10th year of creating groundbreaking new and diverse theatre for the stage at Sunset Hill Vineyard on 7/15 from 5-8 pm. This event features a raffle, silent auction, refreshments, and entertainment by the artists of Live & in Color. Cocktails start at 5:00 pm and the performance begins at 5:30 pm.

Featured performers are: Jackie Leon (Hell's Kitchen), Joan Almedilla (Goodspeed's South Pacific, Miss Saigon), Alex Humphreys (Goodspeed's South Pacific, Dear Evan Hansen), Ethan Van Slyke (Goodspeed's South Pacific, West Side Story) and Alyssa Sunew (Goodspeed's South Pacific, Footloose) with Music Direction by Mark Fifer (Little Girl Blue).

Founded by Devanand Janki in 2014, Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity, emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, The heart of our programming revolves around the development of a new play and musical each year, culminating in a two-week retreat at the historic Bingham Camp home in Salem, Connecticut. We bring artists from all over the country to join our creative community and to foster their artistry.

Help Live & in Color meet their fundraising goal and matching grant at this memorable Summer evening of music in the beautiful setting of Sunset Hill Vineyard.

Entrance is free but RSVPs are required, please register at liveandincolor.org.

