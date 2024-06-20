Ali Ewoldt, Luba Mason & More to Star in ASK FOR THE MOON at Goodspeed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Goodspeed Musicals has revealed the cast for Ask for the Moon, an outrageous comedy about greed, revenge and...murder. Ask for the Moon will appear at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre from July 19 – August 11 in Chester, Conn. Opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals, The Terris Theatre is celebrating 40 years and its return to a full season of three new musicals.



Set sail on the Jewel of the Sea ocean liner with a scheming widow, a vengeful lawyer, and a volatile nurse. Enjoy the vocal stylings of Misha and Grisha, the squabbling Carpathian twins. Get the latest fashion tips from Persimmon De Vol, stylist par excellence. But only venture into the Poseidon Suite at your own peril… Madness and hilarity abound in a diabolical new musical comedy that is sure to make waves. Bon voyage!



Ask for the Moon features book and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak (Broadway: The Inheritance, Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award). Well known to Connecticut audiences, he was the artistic director of Hartford Stage from 2011 to 2019. Tresnjak will also direct the production. Music is by Oran Eldor, who was nominated for The Stage Debut Awards: “Best Composer” in London and for a META Award: “Best Composer” in Montreal for Mythic.



Schroeder/Persimmon/Misha/Grider will be played by Jamison Stern (The Goodspeed: La Cage aux Folles, Broadway: By Jeeves). Helene Huber will be played by Luba Mason (The Goodspeed: Lucky in the Rain; Broadway: Girl from the North Country, Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde). Charlotte St. Clair will be played by Ali Ewoldt (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, The King and I). The Body Double will be played by Alex Dreschke (The Goodspeed: A Wonderful Life, Broadway: A Bronx Tale The Musical).



Ask for the Moon ill be choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia (Broadway: Days of Wine and Roses). Music direction will be by Ian Axness (Off-Broadway: I Married an Angel). Scenic design will be by Alexander Dodge (The Goodspeed: South Pacific, Gypsy; Broadway: I Need That, Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder). Costume design will be by Jen Caprio (The Goodspeed: Billy Elliot, A Wonderful Life; The Terris: A Sign of the Times, LMNOP; Broadway: Heart of Rock and Roll, Spamalot, Falsettos). Lighting Design will be by Philip Rosenberg (The Goodspeed: Anne of Green Gables, Bye Birdie, Oklahoma!; Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Pretty Woman, The Elephant Man). Sound design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Terris Theatre and The Goodspeed and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor/Resident Sound Designer. Wig, hair & make-up design will be Tom Watson (The Goodspeed: The Apple Tree, Redhead; Broadway: Spamalot, Harmony, Parade). Orchestrations will be done by three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (The Goodspeed: Summer Stock, Gentleman Prefer Blondes; The Terris: Princesses; Broadway: Anastasia, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), The Producers (Tony Award), Fosse (Tony Award)). Fight Choreographer will be Rocio Mendez (Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Ain’t No Mo’, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive). Puppet Design and Fabrication is by Simple Mischief Studio.



Pamela Remler will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.



Ask for the Moon will run July 19th – Aug. 11th, 2024, at The Terris Theatre located at 33 North Main Street, Chester, Conn. [Official Press Opening: Aug. 7, 2024.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.



Single tickets start at $20. Two show season ticket packages are also available starting at $78 at The Terris Theatre. Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.