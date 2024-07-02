Playhouse On Park Announces Cast for THE PROM Connecticut Professional Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE PROM (Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, and Music by Matthew Sklar, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel) will run at Playhouse on Park from July 10 - August 18, 2024. This production will be directed and choreographed by Robert Mintz, with music direction by Kevin Barlowski. THE PROM is a part of Playhouse on Park's 15th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Celebration.

A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and fading Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever. A story of love, acceptance, and embracing the person you were meant to be.

Robert Mintz (Director/Choreographer) is returning to Playhouse on Park after directing this season's Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical and co-choreographing last season's Bandstand. A theatre artist who has recently relocated to Hartford from Washington, DC, Robert just finished directing a production of Reefer Madness at NextStop Theatre in Herndon, VA. Previously at NextStop he directed Lucky Stiff and choreographed Singin' in the Rain (Helen Hayes nomination for Outstanding Choreography). Some of his other Direction and Choreography credits include productions at Olney Theatre Center: Finian's Rainbow in Concert (Director/Choreographer), Children of Eden in Concert (Choreographer); Rainbow Theatre Project: Jeffrey (Director); Iron Crow Theatre: The Wild Party (Choreographer); The Catholic University of America: Kiss Me, Kate (Choreographer); The Growing Stage Theatre: The Neverending Story (Director), Into the Woods (Director/Choreographer); Johns Hopkins University: Company (Director/Choreographer); Montgomery College: Sweet Charity (Choreographer), Sister Act (Choreographer), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Choreographer). As a performer, Robert has been seen in the Washington metro area at The Kennedy Center, Arena Stage, Signature Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, NextStop Theatre Company, Toby's Dinner Theatre, Adventure Theatre, Washington Savoyards, and Urban Arias, as well as in productions in New York City and at a number of regional theatres along the East Coast. Robert holds a Bachelors of Music degree in Musical Theatre from The Catholic University of America (CUA) and has served as an adjunct professor at CUA and American University. @mintzterpiecetheater

The cast includes Benjamin Howes* (Barry) Broadway: [TITLE OF SHOW]National Tours: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, MARY POPPINS, SHREK. OFF BROADWAY: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE. Film/TV: “Full Circle,” “Gossip Girl,” “The Deuce,” Susan Haefner* (Dee Dee) Playhouse on Park: TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL, Broadway: STATE FAIR, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, 42nd STREET; Music Theatre of Connecticut: Bev/Kathy CLYBOURNE PARK, Rosemary TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL, Lucy D'Addario (Emma Nolan):The Hartt School: Sister Mary Robert SISTER ACT, Eleanor Dunbar FOOTLOOSE; Kidz Theater NYC: Cinderella INTO THE WOODS, Kendyl Grace Davis (Alyssa Greene) Regional credits: Jo PHOTOSYNTHESIS (Goodspeed Opera House), Madison HYSTERICAL! (ThrownStone Theater). Additional credits: Keisha Frasier FAIRVIEW, Ruthie Taylor BAT BOY, Abigail Williams THE CRUCIBLE, Joan MELANCHOLY PLAY: A CHAMBER MUSICAL, Ensemble SWEENEY TODD, Ensemble SOMETHING ROTTEN!, Carolyn Burke (Angie) Playhouse on Park: CHICAGO, BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS, stop/time dance theatre, Ivoryton Playhouse: THE SEVEN YEAR ITCH; NextStop Theatre VA: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, LUCKY STIFF, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Zachary Kropp (Trent) Tour: Bentley BABY SHARK'S BIG BROADWAVE TOUR; Players Theatre: Khan KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!; Milton Theatre: Ens. Rocky, Dr. Scott understudy THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW; Gaylord National: Gabriel THE GREATEST STORY, Leeanna Rubin (Mrs. Greene) National Tour: Mrs. Pugh/Understudy Hannigan (performed!) ANNIE; Off-Broadway: Felicia A CLASS ACT; Plaza Theatricals: Maria MAN OF LA MANCHA; Secret Theatre: Sara Jane Moore ASSASSINS, Milwaukee Rep: Miss Johnson HARVEY, Cole Campbell (Mr. Hawkins) The Little Theatre on The Square, North Shore Music Theatre, The Lexington Theatre Co., Beale Street Blues Co., & Norwegian Cruise Line, Jordan Bunshaft (Sheldon u/s Barry) Uncle Fester: THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Nicely-Nicely Johnson: GUYS AND DOLLS (BroadwayWorld Long Island Award nominee), Gangster #1: KISS ME KATE, Danny: HOLIDAY INN, Ira Stone: LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR, Riley Means (Kaylee U/S Alyssa): The Hartt School: Amalia Balash SHE LOVES ME, Fastrada PIPPIN; Hartford Stage: Wendy/Medieval Apparition A CHRISTMAS CAROL; Cape Cod Shakespeare Festival: Viola TWELFTH NIGHT, Hermia A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Katie Kallay (Shelby U/S Emma Nolan): New London Barn: Holly THE WEDDING SINGER, Ensemble U/S Cynthia Weil BEAUTIFUL, Mimi U/S Big Julie GUYS AND DOLLS; Goodspeed Musicals: Ms.Rumsey THE SNOW GOOSE, Tammy Bell and Lila Bell CAROL OF THE BELLS; The Hartt School: Violet VIOLET, Connor Macchi (Nick/Ensemble, U/S Trent)The Argyle Theatre: Neleus/Ensemble MARY POPPINS, Gateway Playhouse: Nick DeVito JERSEY BOYS, Virginia Repertory Theatre: Pepper MAMMA MIA!, Julia Solecki (Olivia Keating/Ensemble U/S Mrs.Green): Playhouse on Park: Ensemble BANDSTAND, Player PIPPIN, Peregrine Theatre Ensemble: Helga CABARET, Tribe Member HAIR, and Mitchell Maguire (Kevin/Ensemble): Virginia Stage Company: Ensemble/Bottle Dancer FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Sergei/Ensemble MATILDA; Coastal Carolina University: Tartaglia THE GREEN BIRD. *Appears courtesy of Actors Equity, the professional union for actors and stage managers.

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale for THE PROM, and range from $42.50-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org to learn about Lunch Time Special and Student Rush discounted ticket options. Previews are on July 10 and 11, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee. Prom attire optional!

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

“THE PROM” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com

