Valley Shakespeare Festival's Free 2024 Summer Show Is THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Valley Shakespeare Festival is bringing the spectacular comedy The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) to the valley this July, for their annual Free Shakespeare in the Park!

The Valley Shakespeare Festival is set to host this madcap race through all of Shakespeare's 37 plays, using only 3 actors July 11th through the 14th at Veteran's Memorial Park in Shelton and July 18th through the 21st at Quarry Walk in Oxford.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) features all 37 of Shakespeare's plays, and is meant to be performed at the break-neck speed of 97 minutes by three actors. The show is fast-paced, witty and extremely physical. It is also full of laughter for all Shakespeare lovers, and haters alike.

"This is a great way for Valley Shakespeare Festival to bring back audiences who may not enjoy Shakespeare, because the show is just so ridiculous. I saw the original performers, the Reduced Shakespeare Company, present this play when I skipped class at Fairfield Prep back in 1999...don't tell my parents." Tom Simonetti, the festival's founder and executive director recalls.

"I loved how the show spoke to audiences on different levels: from those who did not know a lot about Shakespeare, to those who had an interest (me at the age of 15), and the scholars, as there are a few spots in this comedy for Shakespare intellectuals and fans to delight in. It also made me realize, that as a director, you do not have to do his plays in some "Shakespearn-ian" reverent way - with historical costumes, etc...Shakespeare's plays were universal and made to entertain several different types of theater-goers in their day, and that is what we strive to do when we present his plays."

Valley Shakespeare was set to perform the Bard's Love's Labor's Lost for the summer, but due to budget concerns switched to The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).

"The decision to transition from Love's Labor's Lost to The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was not taken lightly," Erin Bennedum, VSFs Board Chair said, "In keeping with the joy and pure fun of past performances like The Importance of Being Earnest and Pericles, our performance of the Complete Works this summer will keep you on your toes and keep you laughing. Why see one Shakespeare show when you can see VSF perform 37 of them in 97 minutes? It's the can't miss show of the summer!"

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) will be presented July 11th through the 14th at 7pm at Veterans Park, 38 Canal Street E., Shelton, CT, as well as July 18th through 21st at Quarry Walk, 300 Oxford Road, Oxford, CT. Tickets are free with a suggested $10 donation. Bring a blanket and a lawn chair and watch all 37 plays!

Comments