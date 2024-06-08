Video: Watch a Trailer for Lisa Kron's 2.5 Minute Ride at Hartford Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a trailer for Lisa Kron's 2.5 Minute Ride, running at Hartford Stage through June 23, 2024!

The production is directed by the theater’s Associate Artistic Director Zoë Golub-Sass and features actor Lena Kaminsky.

Lisa is making a video about her dad, capturing the big and small moments of his life. Her story careens from their eccentric family's annual amusement park vacations to their father-daughter journey to Auschwitz, where his parents were killed. Step on this rollercoaster ride of high hilarity and deep disquiet as one woman tries to make sense of it all. From Tony Award-winning playwright Lisa Kron (Fun Home) comes a surprising tragicomedy about coming to terms with where — and who — you come from.

