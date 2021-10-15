Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Jazz Pianist Matthew Whitaker

19-year-old phenom Matthew Whitaker is taking the jazz world by storm with his adventurous covers and distinctive original compositions. Having started piano at 3 and organ at 9, Whitaker was named a Yamaha Artist at 15, joining the stellar ranks of pianists Chick Corea, Paul McCartney and Frederic Chiu.

Whitaker toured the United States and abroad, performing before The Youth Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City and on other world renowned stages, including: Lincoln Center, the Apollo Theater, Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center; SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco; the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.; Monterey Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, Playboy Jazz Festival, Telluride Jazz Festival and at international venues in France, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, UK, Australia, Switzerland, Portugal, Japan, Spain, Morocco and South Korea. Whitaker was the first-place winner for Fox TV's revival of Showtime at the Apollo in 2016 and he has been on national and international radio and television, including the Today Show documentary series "Boys Changing the World," the Harry Connick Jr. Show, an appearance on the syndicated TV talk show Ellen and a segment on 60 Minutes.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 23 at 7pm at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield, CT.

TICKETS: $30 general admission. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.