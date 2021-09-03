SO YA WANNA BE A BROADWAY STAR is Back at New Paradigm Theatre

New Paradigm Theatre's goal is always to combine education and mentoring by industry professionals with any event or production. NPT's signature event, So Ya Wanna Be A Broadway Star (October 2, 2021 11-3pm) is a chance for singers and actors from age 8 to adult to audition and receive professional feedback from Broadway and film casting directors, agents and producers on the lawn! Many actors and singers are tired of just hearing "Thank you" after auditions and not knowing what the professionals behind the desk really think or how to improve.

Thanks to generous donations NPT is able to offer monetary prizes this year. They include a "Judges Choice" for $500, a "Rising Star" for $100 and a "Fan Favorite" (voted on by their audience) for $100. Those awards will be presented at the end of the event.

This educational audition master class is also a chance for them to choose performers for their Holiday Show (Dec 11 and 12 at Fairfield Theatre Company) and to write the show specifically with them in mind. Short video of NPT Holiday show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvjJZpNwMj4.

Everyone who performs/auditions on October 2, 2021 will be offered the chance to perform in their "NPT Holiday show" alongside their Broadway performers.

Networking is crucial in the Entertainment industry and the singers who audition this year will meet and receive feedback from such pros as :

Paul Bogaev: Emmy and Grammy winner. Tony Nominee. Music Producer on movies such as Dreamgirls, Chicago and Across the Universe.

Tiffany T'zelle: Known as the Fairy Goddess of R&B, she has traveled around the globe as a supporting vocalist for Diana Ross, Tevin Campbell, Barbara Tucker, Carl Thomas, Leela James. She has worked for one of the biggest music publishing companies in the world, Zomba Recording Corporation, home of Jive and Verity Records.

Scott Bryce: (Emmy nominated Actor and director) TV, Film, Broadway. Homeland, 30 Rock, As the Word Turns, Beacon Hill, The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, Deception, Person of Interest, and starting in a new movie in post production Redemption in Cherry Springs . Scott is also sought after a director and teacher as well as a NPT board member.

Jamibeth Margolis: (NY director and casting agent): Some credits include the Broadway and National Touring Companies of such mega hits as Les Miserables, The Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon, The Producers, Cats, and Jane Eyre as well as two dozen other shows on Broadway. She also currently casts for Off-Broadway, National Touring Companies and shows for prominent regional theaters and the major theater festivals in NYC. Her casting office is dedicated to the development of new plays and musicals. Additional casting credits include multiple television pilots and on-camera industrials for major US companies.)

Additional professionals:

Chris Coogan, music director for NPT will be accompanying this master class. Called "a masterful pianist" by the New York Times, Chris Coogan is a composer, performer, teacher, choir director and producer.

Kristin Huffman, Producing Artistic Director NPT, Broadway Performer and professor at University of Hartford will also lead a panel discussion and the audience (friends, parents and auditioners) may ask insider questions about the industry. "Mentoring is a large component of NPT's mission statement. They often feature the stand-out performers (adult and youth) they see at this event, in their shows.

PREregistration is required and there is a discount for early registration (before September 12th) For more info please visit: https://nptheatre.org/sywbabs2021/

Audience members who are not registered to perform but want to watch and learn may pay $10 at the door. Parents and other supporters are welcome and should wear masks and bring a blanket or chairs to sit on the lawn. Admission into the church facilities will not be allowed but there is a bathroom onsite.

New Paradigm Theatre's mission is to promote social responsibility and foster creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions.

*This is an outdoor event. In case of inclement weather they will move inside and observe CDC guidelines

