Robin Fierce Brings FOREVER FESTIVE to TheaterWorks Hartford

TheaterWorks Hartford will present FOREVER FESTIVE: A Holiday Special Starring Robin Fierce.

Celebrate Drag’s 2024 Robin Fierce returns this December to TheaterWorks Hartfordto host a one night only, unforgettable holiday edition of the Living Room Concert Series. Join us for an intimate evening of storytelling from powerhouse star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 that promises to be fun, festive, and fabulously fierce!

ABOUT ROBIN FIERCE:

Strutting her way from Hartford to Hollywood, Robin is just the right amount of sugar and spice, and everything nice! This petite powerhouse is ready to show you what 7+ years in the drag arena has done for her. Performing all throughout the country, Robin is most notably recognized as one of the cast members of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her style is a mesmerizing combination of slick dance moves, precise lip syncing, and even more powerful live vocals. This singer-songwriter is ready to share her light and love with the world. @therobinfierce

