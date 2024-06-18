Reading Of Joz Vammer's PURSUED to be Presented at Connecticut Theatre Exchange

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Connecticut Theatre Exchange, the new artist development center housed at The Frederick Gunn School's Thomas S. Perakos Arts and Community Center, 22 Kirby Road, Washington, CT 06793, will present a reading of "Pursued" by Joz Vammer on Thursday, June 20 at 7 pm. Free of charge, donations accepted at www.cttheatrex.org/donate.

The story follows Hermione and Paulina's adventures during the years they disappear from Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale".

The reading and workshop of the piece are directed by Andrus Nichols. Co-Artistic Directors Tracy Liz Miller and Kent Burnham lead the new development center, CTX, a 501c3 organization, which connects artists to each other, the community, and the professional theatre at large. More information can be found at http://www.cttheatrex.org

Comments