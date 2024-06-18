Reading Of Joz Vammer's PURSUED to be Presented at Connecticut Theatre Exchange

The event will take place on June 20.
The Connecticut Theatre Exchange, the new artist development center housed at The Frederick Gunn School's Thomas S. Perakos Arts and Community Center, 22 Kirby Road, Washington, CT 06793, will present a reading of "Pursued" by Joz Vammer on Thursday, June 20 at 7 pm. Free of charge, donations accepted at www.cttheatrex.org/donate.
The story follows Hermione and Paulina's adventures during the years they disappear from Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale".
The reading and workshop of the piece are directed by Andrus Nichols. Co-Artistic Directors Tracy Liz Miller and Kent Burnham lead the new development center, CTX, a 501c3 organization, which connects artists to each other, the community, and the professional theatre at large. More information can be found at http://www.cttheatrex.org
