Randy Rainbow Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse June 13 and 14

Back after a sold out show last year, Randy Rainbow returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse for two nights on Thursday, June 13 & Friday, June 14 at 8pm. Randy Rainbow is a comedian, actor, singer, writer and satirist best known for his popular series of musical parodies and political spoofs, which have garnered him international acclaim and millions of views for his viral videos. This show is part of the Ridgefield Magazine Broadway & Cabaret Series and Barts Tree Service Comedy Series.

"Creatively precocious, elegantly loquacious, clever and audacious, funny and vivacious! What a wit. Good gracious!" tweets legendary comedian, actor and song and dance man, Dick Van Dyke about Randy Rainbow. Blowing up on YouTube after the 2016 election when his political parodies went viral, Randy Rainbow began making videos in 2010, beginning with Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson. He created his Bloggity BLAHg-BLAHg to document his day to day life as a single gay man in New York City.

He followed up with videos such as Randy Rainbow calls Lindsay Lohan, Randy Rainbow calls Dr. Laura, Randy Rainbow Kicks it with Kanye West, and others, but his videos set to show tunes and pop songs about Donald Trump and his administration, seemed to fill a psychic need in 2016 and have since amassed more than a hundred million views. He was called "the best thing about the 2016 GOP race" by Dan Savage and his musical tribute to the first presidential debate of 2016 ("BRAGGADOCIOUS!") received 28 million views in its first two days.

He was subsequently asked by the cast of TV's "Will & Grace" to parody a song which they performed during a political fundraiser for the 2016 election. Randy has also written for comedian Kathy Griffin and hosted and performed in numerous theatrical events for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as for the Tony Awards and some of New York City's most popular night spots including 54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, XL Nightclub and Therapy NYC where his own weekly show ran for two years. He's been seen as a talking head on VH1 and has been heard regularly as both a guest and co-host on Sirius XM Radio. He is the creator and star of the long-running BroadwayWorld.com web series "Chewing the Scenery with Randy Rainbow" and "Last Minute with Randy Rainbow." He credits his grandmother, who liked to scream at the TV, as his strongest comedic influence.

For tickets ($72.50 - $125) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





