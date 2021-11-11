REAL HOUSEWIVES Star Luann De Lesseps to Perform Live At The Ridgefield Playhouse

LuAnn de Lesseps is dusting off her diamonds and tiara and heading back out on the road!

"The Real Housewives of New York" star is teaming up with musical director Billy Stritch (best known for his work with Liza Minelli) and director Richard Jay-Alexander (who has worked with Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler) with a brand new cabaret shows that includes her global dance hits "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie," "Girl Code" and more!

Fans can see "Everyone's Favorite Countess" when she returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series. In the lobby before the show, all ticket holders are invited to enjoy a complimentary Japanese Whisky tasting of House of Suntory: Roku, Toki and Haku with Fever Tree tonic & club soda courtesy of Beam Suntory.

In addition to logging 13 seasons as one of the original cast member of Bravo's hit TV show "The Real Housewives of New York," Luann, known for her hosting savoir faire, has hosted Open House for NBC and has made numerous guest appearances on national shows including Today, E! Entertainment, What What Happens Live, Wendy Williams, The Talk, Access Hollywood among many others. In 2017, Luann made her cabaret debut with #CountessAndFriends selling out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City. The show has since received rave reviews from Vanity Fair and The New York Times. Due to its success, Live Nation signed Luann to a multi-show deal for an expanded national tour where she continues to sell out venues coast to coast. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) for dinner the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets!

Luann champions many charities, including God's Love We Deliver, Look Good Feel Better, the American Cancer Society, GLAAD and ACE Partnership for the Homeless. She is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from NYU's School of Nursing. With her two children, Victoria and Noel, Luann divides her time between the Hamptons, New York City and Upstate New York.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($67, Meet & Greet upgrade $90 additional) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.