Previews: BRENNYN LARK IN CONCERT at Curtain Call

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s nothing that makes theater goers prouder than discovering talent in their hometown. This happened when Connecticut native Brennyn Lark performed as a teenager in the lead role of The Wiz in Stamford’s Summer Youth Theater and later in Dreamgirls at its parent theater Curtain Call.

After Curtain Call, Brennyn has performed on Broadway as Eponine in Les Miserable and Catherine Parr in Six, and in London’s West End as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls. She played Alpha Smith in the pre-Broadway production of the Louis Armstrong musical, A Wonderful World and Tzipporah in Stephen Schwartz’s world premiere of The Prince of Egypt. She was also in Season 3 of the hit television show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

On Friday, January 17, Brennyn will be back on the Curtain Call stage in a one night only cabaret.

"Every once in a while, a young performer comes through here at Curtain Call who is clearly special and likely destined for a great career in this business. Brennyn is one of them," said Lou Ursone, Curtain Call executive director.

"We were lucky to have her star as Dorothy in our Summer Youth Theatre Production of The Wiz. William 'Bill' Brown, book writer of The Wiz, visited our production to chat with the kids and he was truly impressed with her performance," recalled Ursone. She clearly has a magnetic stage presence.

Ursone, who has kept Curtain Call fresh and up to date with popular plays, musicals, Dancing with the Stars, Comedy Nights, Mystery Nights, and Concerts, is the type of person who likes to stay connected with others. That was definitely the case with Brennyn once she pursued her professional career. Ursone and his wife flew to London to see her perform in the West End production of Dreamgirls. “To say we were beyond verklempt is an understatement,” he says. “Brennyn was incredible in the role of Deena Jones.”

Brennyn has appeared as a guest on The Today Show and The Sherri Shepherd Show. She performed in Tokyo and sang the National Anthem multiple times at Madison Square Garden. “Brennyn continues to share her voice and express herself in any way she can,” states Ursone. “She is a performance coach, helping students not only refine their skills but remember the truth of who they are.”

You can listen to Brennyn’s new song “Goddess” available on all music streaming platforms but book your tickets right now to see Brynnan in Curtain Call’s special fund-raising concert. Brennyn will sing Broadway classics and her favorite pop music hits and do some storytelling about her journey in theater. Tickets for the January 17 concert are $60.00 and available online at www.curtaincallinc.com or by calling 203-461-6358.

The Kweskin Theatre is located at the Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905. Curtain Call is the award-winning nonprofit theatre company in residence at Sterling Farms since 1992.

If you haven’t discovered Curtain Call yet, this is a great opportunity for you. Note: Curtain Call draws many other talented performers all year long in their mainstage theater for musicals and major productions and Dressing Room Theater for plays and other events.

Comments