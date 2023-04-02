Playhouse on Park to Produce World Premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher This Spring

WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher will run at Playhouse on Park May 31 - June 18, 2023. This production will be directed by Vanessa Morosco. WEBSTER'S BITCH is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

When their Editor-in-Chief gets caught using some unexpected profanity, the employees of Webster's Dictionary find themselves at the center of an internet uprising over gender and obscenity in the age of social media. As office politics collide with ambition, morality, and lexicography, the future of the English language hangs in the balance. A play about vulgar words and the people who define them.

About the Director:

Vanessa Morosco thrives on plays with big ethical ideas that are profoundly human and unapologetically theatrical. She trusts in a collaborative spirit that embraces diverse perspectives and fosters an environment of extraordinary listening to cultivate the creative conversation. Vanessa believes in the vital, immediate connection between actor and audience, and has great confidence in the human imagination. Select credits include SKYLIGHT (Palm Beach Dramaworks), All-Female OTHELLO (Southwest Shakespeare Festival), IMOGEN (née Cymbeline) (American Shakespeare Center) adapted by Vanessa Morosco, and EQUIVOCATION (American Shakespeare Center). Vanessa holds an M.A. in Ethics from Yale University.

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for WEBSTER'S BITCH, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on May 31st and June 1st, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast and playwright after each Sunday matinee.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.