Playhouse on Park Will Host FEENEY TALKS WITH FRIENDS' 100th Podcast Celebration Fundraiser

The event will be held on Monday, February 12th.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Come to Playhouse on Park for a special fundraising event to benefit Friends of Feeney, including a live podcast recording of FEENEY TALKS WITH FRIENDS’ 100th podcast episode! The event will be held on Monday, February 12th. A one-hour pre-show reception will begin at 5:30pm, followed by the live podcast recording at 7pm. General Admission tickets are $25 (plus a $2.50 processing fee), and space is limited. For more info and tickets, visit Click Here

At the pre-show reception, guests will enjoy food from DORO Catering & Events, Beer from WeHa Brewing & Roasting and additional adult beverages from Maximum Beverage. Friends with Feeney Merchandise will be available, along with a drawing for fun prizes. The 100th Anniversary live podcast recording will begin with a brief conversation with Park Road Association Co-Presidents Tracy Flater & John Paindiris followed by conversations with some very special surprise guests; keep your eye on social media! 100% of the proceeds will benefit Friends of Feeney.

About Friends of Feeney: Friends of Feeney is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Their mission is to help children and families who need assistance after heartbreak and tragedy. Eric Feeney uses this podcast to talk with wonderful people in the community who are doing great things! 

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. 

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here




