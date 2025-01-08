Playhouse On Park's Stop/Time Dance Theater Announces OUR SHOW: THE STOP TIME STORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



stop/time dance theater will present OUR SHOW: The Stop/Time Story. Singing, dancing and a storyline to tug at the heartstrings and send you home filled with hope and happiness.

The cast will consist of Lisa Caffyn, Jen Checovetes, Beckie Correale, Hillary Ekwall, Amelia Flater, Amanda Forker, Ali Forman, Rick Fountain, Shannon L'Heureux, Meredith Longo, Connie Gobeille, Laurie Misenti, Tori Mooney, Erica O'Keefe, Melissa Shannon, Sheri Righi, Alicia Voukides, Courtney Woods, & Darlene Zoller

Tickets are now on sale for OUR SHOW: THE STOP/TIME STORY, and range from $32.50-$45.00. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org to learn about Lunch Time Special and Student Rush discounted ticket options.

Previews are on January 9 and 10, with all tickets at $22.50 (+$2.50 service fee per ticket.) 2pm matinees are on Saturday, February 8, and both Sunday performances. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

