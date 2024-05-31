Playhouse On Park's 15th Main Stage Season Concludes With THE PROM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE PROM (Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, and Music by Matthew Sklar, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel) will run at Playhouse on Park from July 10 - August 18, 2024.

This production will be directed and choreographed by Robert Mintz, with music direction by Kevin Barlowski.

“THE PROM” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com

A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and fading Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever. A story of love, acceptance, and embracing the person you were meant to be.

Robert Mintz (Director/Choreographer) is returning to Playhouse on Park after directing this season's Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical and co-choreographing last season's Bandstand. A theatre artist who has recently relocated to Hartford from Washington, DC, Robert just finished directing a production of Reefer Madness at NextStop Theatre in Herndon, VA. Previously at NextStop he directed Lucky Stiff and choreographed Singin' in the Rain (Helen Hayes nomination for Outstanding Choreography). Some of his other Direction and Choreography credits include productions at Olney Theatre Center: Finian's Rainbow in Concert (Director/Choreographer), Children of Eden in Concert (Choreographer); Rainbow Theatre Project: Jeffrey (Director); Iron Crow Theatre: The Wild Party (Choreographer); The Catholic University of America: Kiss Me, Kate (Choreographer); The Growing Stage Theatre: The Neverending Story (Director), Into the Woods (Director/Choreographer); Johns Hopkins University: Company (Director/Choreographer); Montgomery College: Sweet Charity (Choreographer), Sister Act (Choreographer), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Choreographer). As a performer, Robert has been seen in the Washington metro area at The Kennedy Center, Arena Stage, Signature Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, NextStop Theatre Company, Toby's Dinner Theatre, Adventure Theatre, Washington Savoyards, and Urban Arias, as well as in productions in New York City and at a number of regional theatres along the East Coast. Robert holds a Bachelors of Music degree in Musical Theatre from The Catholic University of America (CUA) and has served as an adjunct professor at CUA and American University. @mintzterpiecetheater

Tickets are now on sale for THE PROM, and range from $42.50-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on July 10 and 11, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

