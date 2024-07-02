Playhouse On Park Will Host Formal Wear Drive For The Health Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration and alignment with Playhouse on Park and The Health Collective's shared values, Playhouse on Park will host a formal prom attire donation and collection drive during the run of THE PROM (July 10 - August 18, 2024). Patrons are encouraged to donate new or like-new gowns, fancy dresses, suits, tuxedos, shirts, ties, accessories, and shoes, which can be dropped off anytime the box office is open (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm; Saturday 10am-2pm) or when you come to see THE PROM. Donated clothing will benefit attendees of the Health Collective's annual Queer Prom, ensuring that all LGBTQIA+ youth can experience a magical and inclusive prom night. Visit our lobby to learn more about the Health Collective and how you can contribute to this meaningful cause.

THE PROM (Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, and Music by Matthew Sklar, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel) will run at Playhouse on Park from July 10 - August 18, 2024. This production will be directed and choreographed by Robert Mintz, with music direction by Kevin Barlowski. THE PROM is made possible through generous funding from Ensworth Charitable Foundation, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee. “THE PROM” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com

About THE PROM

A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and fading Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever. A story of love, acceptance, and embracing the person you were meant to be.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

The Health Collective, Connecticut's second oldest LGBTQIA+ healthcare organization and leader in LGBTQIA+ health and wellness equity, provides compassionate and culturally competent care to the LGBTQIA+ and broader communities of Connecticut. Their range of medical, dental, and support services is complemented by their annual Queer Prom, which celebrates its 30th year!

Tickets are now on sale for THE PROM, and range from $42.50-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Student Rush Tickets are available 15-minutes prior to curtain. $15 cash per student ($17.50 credit/debit card) with a valid student ID. Limit one per person. Previews are on July 10 and 11, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Comments