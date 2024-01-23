Playhouse On Park To Host Young Professionals Night In Conjunction With New England Premiere Of Kate Hamill's MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON

Join other Young Professionals (ages 21-35) on Thursday, February 8, 2024 for a performance of MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B by Kate Hamill.

The pre-show complimentary networking event is at 6pm, followed by the performance at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25, all seats reserved. Networking reception will include complimentary beer, wine and appetizers. Space is limited; reserve your tickets today! Young Professionals Nights are sponsored by WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company and 90+ Cellars. Visit Click Here for additional sponsors and information.

It's an irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and sidekick. This fast-paced romp re-examines the world's most famous detective story with a bold new feminist lens. In this highly theatrical, small-cast escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock (yes, it's also a girl's name—wait, is it a girl's name? Is it even a name?) Holmes & Joan Watson join forces to emerge from pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional Odd Couple adventure duo—solving mysteries and kicking butts, until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all of the answers.

Young Professionals are encouraged to check out a curated collection of books and gifts related to the show in Playhouse on Park's lobby, brought to you by the River Bend Bookshop. 20% of proceeds go to Playhouse on Park. To learn more about the River Bend Bookshop, visit www.riverbendbookshop.com.

For more information on MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B, or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.