Playhouse On Park To Hold Special Talk Back With Madeline Scotti From Canceled High School Production Of Paula Vogel's INDECENT

INDECENT by Paula Vogel is running at Playhouse on Park through February 26, 2023. Madeline Scotti was set to play the Ingenue in her high school (Douglas Anderson School of the Arts)'s production of INDECENT when the show was banned by her school board. Following the initial shutdown, Madeline uploaded an Instagram video detailing the censorship of Indecent and received an international audience. Madeline is coming to West Hartford, CT for a special post-show talk back on Saturday, February 11th after the 8pm performance of INDECENT. For tickets, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel tells the explosive and deeply moving story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play about a forbidden lesbian romance that enchanted and outraged audiences. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers in order to perform it. It actively pays tribute to the Yiddish, immigrant families, Jews, theater makers, and the women, specifically the queer women, who are erased from historical narratives. Indecent is a riveting backstage drama filled with music, movement, groundbreaking theatre, and stage magic. Directed by Kelly O'Donnell. Music Direction by Alexander Sovronsky. Choreography by Katie Stevinson-Nollet.

After completing directing and dramaturgical work in Douglas Anderson's 22/23 season, Madeline Scotti looks forward to performing as NINA in her 6th production at D.A., The Seagull! She wants to thank the D.A. Theatre Department, Paula, Rebecca, Adina, and, of course, the entire theatre community for the endless support! From ashes we rise!

