Playhouse On Park To Hold Special Talk Back With Madeline Scotti From Canceled High School Production Of Paula Vogel's INDECENT

Madeline Scotti was set to play the Ingenue in her high school production of INDECENT when the show was banned by the local school board.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Playhouse On Park To Hold Special Talk Back With Madeline Scotti From Canceled High School Production Of Paula Vogel's INDECENT

INDECENT by Paula Vogel is running at Playhouse on Park through February 26, 2023. Madeline Scotti was set to play the Ingenue in her high school (Douglas Anderson School of the Arts)'s production of INDECENT when the show was banned by her school board. Following the initial shutdown, Madeline uploaded an Instagram video detailing the censorship of Indecent and received an international audience. Madeline is coming to West Hartford, CT for a special post-show talk back on Saturday, February 11th after the 8pm performance of INDECENT. For tickets, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel tells the explosive and deeply moving story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play about a forbidden lesbian romance that enchanted and outraged audiences. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers in order to perform it. It actively pays tribute to the Yiddish, immigrant families, Jews, theater makers, and the women, specifically the queer women, who are erased from historical narratives. Indecent is a riveting backstage drama filled with music, movement, groundbreaking theatre, and stage magic. Directed by Kelly O'Donnell. Music Direction by Alexander Sovronsky. Choreography by Katie Stevinson-Nollet.

After completing directing and dramaturgical work in Douglas Anderson's 22/23 season, Madeline Scotti looks forward to performing as NINA in her 6th production at D.A., The Seagull! She wants to thank the D.A. Theatre Department, Paula, Rebecca, Adina, and, of course, the entire theatre community for the endless support! From ashes we rise!

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for INDECENT, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Learn more at www.playhouseonpark.org.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




The Ridgefield Playhouse’s Classical Series continues in April with a trio of broadcasts from The Met Opera.
“Happy 100th Birthday Judy!” It’s the worldwide celebration of the 100th Birthday of the legendary Judy Garland, starring internet sensation, Debbie Wileman, whose uncanny vocal likeness to Judy has wowed audiences worldwide. Wileman has gained more than 1 million online views for her spot-on recreation of Judy Garland and she is now, direct from London, onstage to dazzle Judy’s fans as well as her new followers.
On Tuesday, March 21st at 7 PM, Steve Noxon takes the stage as part of the Palace Theater's 2nd Act Series to share his story of how he achieved his dream to be a broadcaster. For the last six years, Noxon was the host of Talk of the Town on WATR 1320 AM and 97.7 FM.
This March, bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor and your heart to The Ridgefield Playhouse to learn all about “RBG”- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. All Things Equal - The Life & Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a brand new play from Tony Award Winning playwright Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), starring Michelle Azar as RGB.

February 3, 2023

February 3, 2023

February 3, 2023

February 2, 2023

February 2, 2023

