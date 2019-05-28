Playhouse On Park Summer Adult Master Class Series Presents Triple Threat! With Susan Haefner

Playhouse on Park's education department, Playhouse Theatre Academy, is thrilled to welcome back Susan Haefner for a Master Class on Monday, July 15 from 6:30-8:30pm at The 224 Ecospace!

All performers (ages 16 and up!) who have a vested interest in the performing arts are encouraged to attend this amazing class.

Get a taste of what it's really like to be in a Broadway Musical in this class. Broadway veteran Susan Haefner will teach songs and dances inspired by Broadway shows, giving everyone a chance to sing, dance and act - all at the same time! Throughout the class, students will learn HOW to learn choreography, tell a story through song and dance, and add the pop, precision and personality that makes a performance extra special and a lot more fun!

Susan Haefner is very excited to return to Playhouse on Park to teach summer workshops, having taught several in past years. She is grateful to be part of the Playhouse on Park family as an actor and director. As can actor, she has appeared in The Dining Room at the Playhouse, and will play Rosemary in Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical in January 2020. As a director, Susan directed/choreographed 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Little Shop of Horrors and directed Steel Magnolias.

Susan is a Broadway veteran, having appeared in State Fair, 42nd Street, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Her national tour credits include Damn Yankees with Jerry Lewis and Billy Elliot. As a teacher, Susan has taught at numerous Performing Arts Schools and Theatres such as Northern Stage, Shuffles Tap School, Weston Playhouse, and Geva Theatre Center's Summer Academy.

For more information about Susan, please visit her website: www.susanhaefner.com

The fee is $30 for one class, and $10 to observe. This class is part of a Summer Adult Master Class Series along with three other exciting classes. Register for all 4 for just $100 and save! For more information, or to register, visit the Education page at www.playhouseonpark.org, and download the registration form, or call 860-523-5900x10. The 224 Ecospace is located at 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT.





