Photos: First Look at MASTERS OF PUPPETS at the Legacy Theatre

The production runs through June 11, 2023. 

By:
James Roday Rodriguez  (“A Million Little Things,” “Psych”) &  The Legacy Theatre are presenting the world premiere of Masters of Puppets, written by Laurence Davis*, and directed by Gabe McKinley. The production runs through June 11, 2023. 

Check out production photos below!

Master of Puppets is a fictionalized, no holds barred look at the dirty underbelly of professional wrestling written by insider Laurence Davis*. The riveting drama takes you from the corner office to the top turnbuckle and will star  Dana Ashbrook (Showtime’s Twin Peaks ), Amanda Detmer  (Fox’s  Empire ), Kurt Fuller  (CBS’s  Evil),  Michael Hogan  (Fox’s  The Resident ),  Michael Bobenhausen (“Imposters") and Joshua W. Heggie ( Big River ). 

The creative team includes Jamie Burnett (scenic and lighting design), Gali Noy (costume design), Adam Jackson (sound design), Erica Pajonas (props design), Emmett Cassidy (fight choreographer), and T. Rick Jones (production stage manager). 

The world premiere of Masters of Puppets debuts at The Legacy Theatre (128 Thimble Islands Road, Branford, CT 06405) on Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. Performances run through June 11, with shows on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now; season subscribers to all four productions receive a 25 percent discount. 

Content Warning: For mature audiences. Contains violence, harsh language, and drug use. There is no puppetry in the production.

For more information, visit  Click Here.

*a pseudonym 

Photo Credit: Samuel Bibbins The Legacy Theatre, Inc

Amanda Detmer and Kurt Fuller

Kurt Fuller and Amanda Detmer

Kurt Fuller and Amanda Detmer

Kurt Fuller and Michael Hogan

Michael Bobenhausen and Joshua W. Heggie

Michael Bobenhausen, Michael Hogan, and Joshua W. Heggie

Michael Hogan, Dana Ashbrook, and Kurt Fuller

Michael Hogan, Dana Ashbrook, and Kurt Fuller




Recommended For You