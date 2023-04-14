Photos: First Look At AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' At Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse kicks off its 93rd season with the sassy and sultry musical celebration, "Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical," winner of the 1978 Tony Award® for Best Musical, from April 11 through April 29. See photos from the production!

Recipient of a 2022 "Critic's Pick" in The New York Times, this exciting new vision of "Ain't Misbehavin'" is directed and choreographed by Jeffrey L. Page.

Featuring the toe-tapping tunes of Thomas "Fats" Waller, "Ain't Misbehavin'" tells how Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of legendary nightspots like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom, with his jazz, blues, and swing music of the 1920s. Although not quite a biography, "Ain't Misbehavin'" evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast dances and sings the songs that Waller made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The repertoire will energize, enlighten, and entertain as well as provide insight into a vibrant time in American history and music.

With a score of 30 songs, including "Honeysuckle Rose," "'T Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do," "This Joint Is Jumpin'," "I Can't Give You Anything But Love," "It's a Sin to Tell a Lie," "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter," and the title theme, "Ain't Misbehavin," the musical anthology is a tribute to the Harlem Renaissance.

The five-member cast includes Miya Bass (contestant on "The Voice," "X Factor," and Steve Harvey's radio star competition; leading roles in "Aida," "Sister Act," "Lion King," "Rent," "Moana," "The Wiz");

The creative team includes Raul Abrego, scenic design; Oana Botez, costume design; Philip Rosenberg, lighting design; Leon Rothenberg, sound design; Alexis Nalbandian, production stage manager; and Tré Wheeler, assistant stage manager.

Performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No Wed. or Sat. matinees during preview week). Special series include Taste and Chat (April 11), Black Excellence Night (April 12), Pride Night (April 13), Opening Night (April 15), Sunday Symposium (April 16), Post-Play Dialogue (April 20), Open Captions (April 23), Backstage Pass (April 26), and Thursday TalkBack (April 27). The play is recommended for age 12 and up. Running time is approximately two hours with one intermission.

Single tickets for "Ain't Misbehavin'" start at $40 during preview performances (April 11 - 14), and beginning April 15 Opening Night, tickets start at $55 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes visit Click Here.