Pentatonix Kicks off the Holiday Season Tonight With Their Largest U.S. Arena Tour and Biggest Show Yet

Tickets for the tour dates are on sale now.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Fresh off the release of their sixth holiday album, Holidays Around The World, Pentatonix is spreading the holiday cheer live and in person as they kick off their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour TODAY. Tickets are available for the 22-date arena tour, Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!, HERE.

Performing songs off of their newest album, Holidays Around The World, available to stream here via RCA Records, as well of some familiar classics, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet will be making stops across North America this holiday season.

The tour, Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!, is large-scale multi-city outing with Pentatonix headlining 22 of North America's top arenas. They will visit major markets throughout the continent, promising to be their biggest shows yet! Season 21 winners of The Voice, Girl Named Tom, will open the night as the tour's special guests.

Regarding the tour and the album, Scott Hoying of Pentatonix commented, "The holidays have taken on a new meaning for all of us over the past couple of years. We cherish this time of year more than ever. However, we wanted to spread this message as far as possible. That's why we decided to bridge the gap between cultures and genres in a way we never have before. Now, we can't wait to see all of you on the road."

Reaching fans everywhere, Pentatonix will also premiere their fifth holiday special, Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, streaming exclusively on Disney+ later starting on December 2nd. The group previously attracted 26 million viewers during their previous nationally televised programs.

Now, they're back on the screen in this groundbreaking cinematic music experience. The special utilizes pioneering XR and AR Visual Technologies to tell a different holiday tale highlighted by a heartfelt script, riveting acting, and, of course, heavenly performances.

It follows the group as they seek inspiration for their annual holiday LP after their manager accidentally locks them in an enchanted mailroom. Thanks to a little old-fashioned Disney magic, they traverse the globe to uncover new holiday traditions and gleam inspiration directly from listeners. Get ready for a global holiday experience unlike anything this season!

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular Tour Dates

11/17 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

11/19 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

11/20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

11/22 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

11/23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11/26 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11/27 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/29 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

12/1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

12/3 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

12/4 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

12/6 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/8 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

12/10 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

12/11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

12/13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

12/14 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

12/15 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood

12/17 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

12/19 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

12/20 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

12/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

About Pentatonix

As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet-Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee-have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl. Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200, namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016].

Internationally, these albums performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the top 40 albums six times in New Zealand. Their single, "Hallelujah" also reached international acclaim as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland.

They notably made history as "the first a cappella act to win 'Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella' at the GRAMMY® Awards" in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song "Jolene."

Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering "That Thing You Do" as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. Plus, they have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few.

Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. Not to mention, they have supported organizations such as Make A Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more. Following 2021's Evergreen, which tallied over 100 million streams, they launched one of their biggest tours to date, Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour.

In 2022, it was announced that the group will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are back to close out the year with more original music and touring.



