Opera Company of Middlebury Announces Appointment of Managing Director

Opera Company of Middlebury has announced the appointment of Robin Allen LaPlante to the role of Managing Director, effective immediately. Following the search process for an administrative leader, OCM's Board of Directors found LaPlante's background in arts administration throughout New England, coupled with her extensive experience in external relations, to be an excellent match for the organization's needs.

“Robin brings a tremendous wealth of experience and expertise to OCM,” said Dr. Chip Malcolm, President of the OCM Board of Directors. “We are fortunate to have someone with her ability to strategically plan for the growth and development of arts organizations. Her skills are exactly what OCM needs to propel us into the next twenty years.”

“I'm thrilled to join the esteemed Opera Company of Middlebury as Managing Director,” said LaPlante. She explained, “I believe in the strength of music to share stories, lift our spirits, and ultimately bring us closer together. I'm excited to collaborate with the OCM Board of Directors, the artistic team and staff, and the Middlebury community to support the tradition of unforgettable musical experiences at Town Hall Theater.”

About Robin Allen LaPlante

Robin Allen LaPlante brings considerable experience in nonprofit arts management. Throughout a career spanning nearly 20 years, LaPlante has worked with organizations as diverse as NPR's From the Top, Boston Center for the Arts, Highland Center for the Arts, Circus Smirkus, and Vermont Youth Orchestra. In these roles she has led external relations of all kinds, developed strategic institutional communications and branding plans, and managed the development operations for over $1 million in gifts and grants. Most recently she has been a sought-after nonprofit consultant helping arts and education nonprofits develop and professionalize their fundraising and marketing operations.

About Opera Company of Middlebury

OCM brings world-class professional opera productions to Middlebury's Town Hall Theater to great acclaim. OCM's repertory ranges from the classics such as Beethoven's Fidelio, near-forgotten gems including Tchaikovksy's Maid of Orleans, and modern classics including a nationally recognized production of Tom Cipullo's Glory Denied. Managing Director Robin Allen LaPlante joins a team of artist-administrators including Artistic Director Douglas Anderson, Music Director Filippo Ciabatti, and Executive Producer Mary Longey that has collaborated to achieve an impressive track record of bringing opera to life.

Along with its mainstage productions, OCM supports its Youth Opera Company year-round, led by Director of Education and Outreach Sarah Cullins, bringing opportunities for teens and college-age students throughout the region to learn about opera and to stage performances. Each spring, Cullins also manages OCM's Young Artist Program, which empowers emerging professionals with refined skills, hands-on experience, and strategic guidance to develop successful, thriving opera careers.

Visit ocmvermont.org for more information.

