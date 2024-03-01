Niantic Bay Playhouse to Present LEND ME A TENOR

Join in for a night of hilarity and chaos as "Lend Me a Tenor" Takes the stage at the Niantic Bay Playhouse.

Get ready for an evening of uproarious laughter and mistaken identities as the Niantic Bay Playhouse proudly presents the comedic masterpiece "Lend Me a Tenor" written by the renowned playwright Ken Ludwig. This Tony Award-winning play promises to delight audiences with its witty humor, farcical situations, and unforgettable characters.

Set in a luxurious hotel suite in 1934, "Lend Me a Tenor" follows the madcap antics that ensue when the world-famous tenor Tito Merelli (played by Keith Brayne) unexpectedly goes missing before a crucial performance of "Otello." Chaos erupts as misunderstandings pile up, leading to a series of hilarious events that will keep you on the edge of your seat with laughter.

Directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley, this production features a talented cast of actors who bring Ludwig's brilliant characters to life with charm and charisma. From the overworked opera manager to the star-struck young assistant, each character adds a unique flavor to the fast-paced comedy that unfolds on stage. This talented cast features Nathan Russo (Max), Erin Healy (Maggie), Shawn Procuniar (Saunders), Suzil Von (Maria), Susan Maguire (Julia), Carly Mastriano (Diana), and Patrick Wall (Bellhop).

Ken Ludwig's 'Lend Me a Tenor' is a timeless classic that never fails to entertain audiences of all ages. We are thrilled to bring this beloved play to life and invite theater lovers to join us for an evening of comedy and unforgettable moments.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "Lend Me a Tenor". Tickets are now available for purchase at https://www.nianticbayplayhouse.org or at the box office (860-850-5072). Come and immerse yourself in the world of opera, romance, and mistaken identities in this unforgettable theatrical experience.

Lend Me a Tenor will be performed at the Niantic Bay Playhouse, located at 279 Main Street, Niantic, CT, from March 22nd to April 7th.