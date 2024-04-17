New Paradigm Theatre Chooses Three Literacy Nonprofit Community Partners For Production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Paradigm Theatre has chosen three community nonprofits that echoes the themes in their upcoming live theatre production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Each summer The New Paradigm Theatre Company's template is to partner with another non-profit organization that reflects the theme of the summer production to raise awareness for issues and organizations surrounding the community. For "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", NPT will partner with three literacy nonprofits: Dolly's Imagination Library, Rise to Read, and The Stratford Library.

The Executive directors from each organization will speak about their missions at NPT''s annual Gala on May 5th. The gala is themed "Pure Imagination" and will include chocolate and wine pairings in addition to entertainment by cast members including Kyle Gonyea (Willie Wonka) and NPT youth and other professionals. Tickets are limited to 50 attendees and can be purchased here: https://nptheatre.org/pure-imagination-gala/

"Each community partner will also have the opportunity to educate our youth on their missions and to give the curtain speeches at our shows. They can receive donations in our lobby and sign up volunteers! We think it's a win-win" says Kristin Huffman, Artistic Director of NPT..

Janet Lengel the Coordinator of Dolly Parton's Library in Stratford says, "One of the themes of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is that Good Things Come in Small Packages. In the same way with our Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a young child receives a book each month at no cost. Each small book alone may be overlooked or underestimated for its benefits. However, as the child grows, the collection of books grows with each monthly book. As the child gets the books read aloud to him or her each day, the literacy skills grow tremendously. Vocabulary is developed, knowledge of the world is increased, and brain synapses are firing on all cylinders. The children enter kindergarten with a feeling of success which gives them the power and determination to fulfill their dreams just as Charlie does. As Dolly says, "You Cant Get Enough Books into the Hands of Enough Children".

NPT will also be offering "Triple Threat workshops" for the children at the Stratford Library in July.

This year NPT was awarded one of only two Connecticut grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. "We think this is a huge vote of confidence for our work and mission", says Lynn Vetare, Managing Director of NPT.

As partnerships between nonprofits continue to form in order to tackle social challenges from all sides, and as youth lead the way to a better world, this type of collective impact production has become increasingly relevant and a vital component of a community.

For more info on the show which will be performed at Stratford High School's newly remodeled theatre please visit: www.nptheatre.org.

THE NEW PARADIGM THEATRE COMPANY is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. www.nptheatre.org