New Paradigm Theatre Accepting Student Applications For HAIRSPRAY

New Paradigm Theatre has announced thatapplications are open for its summer-intensive and production of the musical Hairspray! Students aged 8-19 can seize this chance to engage in professional theatre, connect with industry veterans, and develop leadership skills.

Reasons to Apply:

Connect with Professionals: Perform alongside Broadway, Film, and TV artists while forming lasting friendships. Gain Valuable Experience: Participate in professional rehearsals and breakout classes, This year's students will have the chance to work with special guest stars from the original production of Hairspray. Learn Leadership Skills: Collaborate with local nonprofits to become proactive community leaders through theatre.

With age-tailored classes (8-12 and 13-19), students will showcase their talents in performances on August 8-10 at the Stratford High School theatre. Rehearsals in Weston.

Early Registration Benefits: Register by March 1, 2025, for discounts and family offers. Visit www.nptheatre.org for application and scholarship information. https://nptheatre.org/hairspray/

Adult auditions will be in May.

The New Paradigm Theatre Company, a recipient of National Endowment for the Arts grants for the past two years, collaborates with a social justice nonprofit organization for each production. This partnership aligns with the theme of the show and aims to raise awareness and support the mission and activities of the organization.

Additional bonus this year! Creating True Equality workshops for our students.

In the Summer of 2025, New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) will produce the lively musical Hairspray. This show takes place in 1962 Baltimore, where teenagers fight for racial integration on their favorite TV program, promoting equal rights for all. As we prepare for this production, we want to give our community the tools to talk about racial and other discrimination. To support this effort, we're thrilled to work with NPT Board Member Dr. Rydell Harrison, a dedicated educator from Partners for Educational Leadership to lead Equity and Inclusion workshops for our youth participants. These workshops will help our students express themselves as community leaders.

For the next six months, we will focus on using the spirit of Hairspray to challenge discrimination and promote equality in Fairfield County. In March, Dr. Harrison will train 15-20 of our most engaged youth in these leadership workshops. These students will then run peer-to-peer presentations in schools starting in April. We already have three local schools ready to partner with us, and we hope to reach even more! Our student leaders will also present these presentations as "Talk Backs" at each of our shows. Our workshops will help students understand equality provide tools to address bias, and create a sense of belonging in their schools. We look forward to this exciting journey!

New Paradigm Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. https://nptheatre.org/hairspray/

