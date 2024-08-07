Musicals At Richter's Summer Youth Musical Theater Workshop Presents SEUSSICAL JR.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musicals at Richter will conclude its 2024 offerings with "Seussical Jr.," performed by students from its Summer Youth Musical Theater Workshop. Staged on the grounds of the Richter Arts Center in Danbury, performances take place outdoors under the stars at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, August 15-17.

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in "Seussical Jr.." a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

Directed by Ciara Cuneo (Patterson, NY) with music direction by Vincent Fontenelli (Danbury) and choreography by April Smith (New Fairfield), "Seussical Jr." features a talented cast of young area performers, including Laila Ingio (Danbury) as The Cat in the Hat, Emma Hoffman (Brookfield) as JoJo, Mia Roche (Bethel) as Horton the Elephant and Hailey Mott (Bethel) as Gertrude McFuzz. Sofia Feliciano (Ridgefield) takes on the role of Mayzie La Bird, joined by Leah Hayes (Danbury), Zoe Morales (Danbury) and Brienna Oromaner (Bethel) as Bird Girls. Oromaner also plays Mrs. Mayor.

Claire Hayes (Danbury) portrays Mr. Mayor. The mischievous Wickersham Brothers are played by Catalina Alves (Danbury),, Skyler Browne (Patterson, NY), Daniela Coto-Perez (Ridgefield), Andrew Williams (Danbury) and Jake Zanotti (Danbury). Aliyah Oromaner (Bethel) portrays the opinionated Sour Kangaroo and Addie Pasko (Brookfield) takes on the roles of Judge Yertle the Turtle and The Grinch. MAR Executive Director Robert Bria makes a special appearance as Vlad Vladikoff.

Molly Tarnowski (New Fairfield) serves as the Workshop Coordinator and Jackie Alleva (Bethel) is the administrator. "Seussical Jr." is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

"Seussical Jr." is performed on the outdoor stage at the Richter Arts Center (next to the Richter Park Golf Course, I-84, Exit 2), 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury. Tickets for this summer youth performance cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/students (with I.D.) and $5 for children 10 and under, and may be purchased through the Musicals at Richter website (www.musicalsatrichter.org) or at the door. Grounds open at 7 p.m. for picnicking, with curtain at 8:00 p.m. Audience members are invited to bring their own blankets or chairs for lawn seating; a limited number of chairs are available free-of-charge. A soft drink/snack concession is on-site.

