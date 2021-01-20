Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage Presents BECOMING DR. RUTH

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues its 34th Season with Becoming Dr. Ruth, the true, lesser known story of Dr Ruth Westheimer, America's most famous sex therapist. This one-women show all about the dramatic, unexpected, and hilarious life of Dr. Ruth will run three weekends both in the theatre and watchable through a live stream from February 5th-21st with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

Everyone knows Dr. Ruth Westheimer from her career as a pioneering radio and television sex therapist. Few, however, know the incredible journey that preceded it. From fleeing the Nazis in the Kindertransport and joining the Haganah in Jerusalem as a sniper, to her struggle to succeed as a single mother newly-arrived in America, Mark St. Germain deftly illuminates this remarkable woman's untold story. Becoming Dr. Ruth is filled with the humor, honesty, and life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became "Dr. Ruth," America's most famous sex therapist.

Playing the role of Dr. Ruth is actress, Amy Griffin. Amy has been seen in the Original Broadway Cast and the First National Tour of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. She was also on the First National Tour of Seussical the Musical with Cathy Rigby and the National Tour of My Fair Lady. Off-Broadway, Amy has been seen in The English Bridge, Mr. President, Infertility, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical, and the Once Upon a Mattress revival with Jackie Hoffman. Regional credits include Fly Me To The Moon, Sweeney Todd, Peter Pan, and MTC's Fun Home back in the spring of 2018.

In late August MTC was honored to be one of the first professional, Equity theatres in the country to be given permission to host indoor events and the first one in Connecticut via the approval of the state of CT and Actor's Equity Association. Alongside this amazing opportunity, MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, crew, and actors. Some of these protocols include staggered arrival based on seating, a reduced audience size, and masks required at all times. Until further notice, all performances will not only be presented in person, but through a live stream as well, so that the shows may be watched live from the comfort of your home. Both in person and live stream tickets are available. For more information on MTC's reopening protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.

This production is directed by Kevin Connors and stage managed by Jim Schilling. The creative team includes scenic design by Lindsay Fuori, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, prop design by Claudia Stefany, and sound design by Will Atkin.

In Person ticket prices range from $35-$65 and can only be purchased by calling the MTC Box Office at 203-454-3883. Live Stream tickets are $25 and may be purchased online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com/becomingdrruth. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.