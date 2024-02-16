Misty Copeland and Open World Dance Foundation Bring CINDERELLA to Connecticut Next Month

Misty Copeland & Open World Dance Foundation are joining forces to present the classic ballet Cinderella on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30 PM. The performance will feature American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside in the lead roles. Thisgroundbreaking production combines world-renowned American Ballet Theatre stars, local talent, and performers from around the world in the classic story Cinderella for an exclusive Connecticut engagement! With swirling ball gowns, brilliant sets, and world-class dancing, Cinderella tells the story of the beloved fairy tale set to the score by Sergei Prokofiev. Together, in collaboration with Brass City Ballet and other local Connecticut organizations, Cinderella also serves as a community project offering a unique platform for children to showcase their budding artistic prowess.

“We are thrilled to bring the best of the ballet world to Connecticut,” explains Open World Dance Foundation founder Ekatarina Shchelkanova. “This performance not only promises enchantment and romance, but it also emphasizes the importance of children and community involvement.”

The engagement is more than “just a ballet.” Patrons will have the opportunity to win exclusive raffle prizes while supporting the work and talent of aspiring young dancers from across the country. In addition, patrons will enjoy a special pre-show conversation with world-renowned ballerina, author, and philanthropist Misty Copeland, who will open the performance by welcoming the audience and participating in a live Q&A session. While Copeland will not be dancing, this special appearance gives guests the unique opportunity to discover her backstage personality and hear her story.